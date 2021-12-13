One Piece Chapter 1035: Will Queen use Germa Technique against Sanji?

The Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1035 was on a break last Sunday. Now fans are waiting for the release of Chapter 1035 in December 2021. One Piece Chapter 1035 will highlight the battle between Queen Vs. Vinsmoke Sanji in Onigashima.

One Piece Chapter 1035 will continue in the Pleasure Hall in the Leftbrain Tower of the Skull Dome. It will also reveal the mystery between Pleasure Hall as Sanji takes on Queen.

One Piece Chapter 1035 spoiler prediction

We are all aware of Germa, which Queen learned earlier, and he is also a highly skilled scientist. Queen and Vinsmoke Judge were former colleagues in MADS, a research team from long ago. Both of them were previously a member of the research team known as MADS. Queen's variant of Germa 66's Dengeki Blue, Queen electrifies his body and then extends his mechanized neck to bite and electrocute his enemy.

Seemingly, Queen would use his Germa technique in One Piece Chapter 1035. As such, Queen is familiar with Judge's children, including Sanji, and others. Queen always wants to himself a superior scientist to Judge. He might change the names of the Germa moves and use them for himself. Besides, the Judge also made his sons with all his techs.

One Piece Chapter 1035, the upcoming chapter will show how Queen takes on Sanji.

On the other hand in the last chapter, we saw Sanji breaks Queen's hand but the Stealth Black technique to go invisible. She disappeared but Sanji also managed to escape in front of her eyes.

Meanwhile, O-Some appears in the Pleasure Hall. Queen turn towards her and tried to get near. O-Some attacks the Queen. Before she could presume if Sanji wants to beat her, Sanji takes the opportunity and attacks her once again. While Sanji is flying towards Queen, he realizes that Queen's speed and power are different. However, Sanji learned that he did not attack Osome, but it is Queen who uses the Germa technique. Queen is visible again.

Besides, Momonosuke is quite confident that he can stop the Flame Cloud from clashing the Flower Capital. The Fire Festival in Wanokuni is still going on, even though it is early in the morning.

One Piece Chapter 1035 could release on December 19, 2021. Readers can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

