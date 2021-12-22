Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 230: Kawaki’s confidence to become a Genin could plummet

Japanese manga series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 230 is approaching its release this week. Kawaki is on a mission to become a Ninja. ChoCho is injured while protecting Mozuki. Kawaki decided to chase that guy who has stolen the box while Shikadai go with ChoCho to the village.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 230 is titled 'A Wish.' Before diving into the spoilers, let's have the recap.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 229 synopsis

"After torturing their captive, Kurobane and Jujumaru head toward Konoha to claim Mozuku is carrying. Meanwhile, ChoCho gushes over Kawaki while Mozuku treats him rudely because of his behavior.

Konohamaru reports on the victim to Naruto and Shikamaru connects a string of murders, surmising that it is related to Kawaki's client. In the middle of their mission, Team 7 notices Kurobane and Jujumaru. ChoCho shares her food with Kawaki, who opens up to Mozuku as Kurobane and Jujumaru are spying on them.

In the misty night, they trap Team Shikadai and take the box from Mozuku. While Kurobane leaves with the box, Jujumaru stays behind to eliminate Team Shikadai. ChoCho rolls through the barrier, freeing the others, but causes her to fall under Jujumaru's control. In turn, Shikadai uses Shadow Possession to control ChoCho and surprise Jujumaru.

After a tireless fight, during which Cho-Cho is injured while protecting Mozuku, Kawaki and Shikadai takedown Jujumaru. Mozuku explains his intentions of developing a cure for the epidemic plaguing his country and that the Feudal Lord sanctioned their deaths in secret to monopolize the cure. Kawaki decides to help Mozuku get the medicine back to his country safely, disobeying Shikadai, and telling him to take ChoCho back to the village."

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 230 spoilers

Recently, the makers have dropped the official trailer for Boruto Episode 230. The official promo showcases Shikadai is asking for the Ninja. He also made it clear that he had no intention to take it; instead he is obeying his masters' order.

The mission is getting tough in Boruto Episode 230. Kawaki starts believing that being a Genin is not his cup of tea. The Seventh Hokage has given him the last chance to help Nara Shikadai and AkimichiChoCho in the mission to protect Mozuku. He is tasked to guide Mozuku and bring him back to his home, the Land of Calm Seas.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 230 will show how Kawaki conjoins Shikadai and ChoCho to fulfill the mission. Will he be able to become a genin?

Boruto Episode 230 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, December 26, 2021. New episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations air every Sunday at 3:30 am EST. The previous episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

