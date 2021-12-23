American writer Joan Didion dies at 87 - NYT

Author Joan Didion, whose essays, memoirs, novels and screenplays chronicled contemporary society, as well as her grief over the deaths of her husband and daughter, has died at the age of 87, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

The cause of death was Parkinson’s disease, the newspaper said, citing an email by Didion’s publisher.

