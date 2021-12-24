Big Little Lies Season 3 still ‘not on the cards’, says Nicole Kidman

Big Little Lies Season 3 has not been confirmed yet. Season 2 dropped its finale on HBO in July 21, 2019. Since then the series lovers are waiting for the third season. Although it is not yet announced, it is likely to happen. However, the journey might not be as smooth as fans suppose.

Some of the cast members are interested to reprise their roles. Even HBO president Casey Bloys earlier said Big Little Lies Season 3 was "not realistic" due to the problem of scheduling the show's actors, but mentioned that the network is more than willing to greenlight it if the cast members can work out their schedules.

In October 2020, Nicole Kidman revealed during a press interview for The Undoing that author Liane Moriarty is writing the plot for a potential third season and that the cast and crew are excited to reunite for it.

On December 7, 2021, in the interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM program 'Radio Andy', Nicole Kidman said she would love to reprise her role Celeste if HBO returns with Big Little Lies Season 3.

Although she said that she is not sure if the third run will actually happen in future. She said, "I think we'd all love to do a Big Little Lies Season 3, you know? I don't know."

In reply to Any Cohen's question about whether her co-stars Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley would also love to return to Big Little Lies Season 3, Nicole Kidman said, "I know that we would, all, we all are very, very good friends and the idea of working together again. I mean, literally Laura just texted me. And I was meant to see Reese (Witherspoon) and Laura last night, but...I was working."

"The idea of being together and, you know, point in your life where you go, 'It's nice to be around the people I like being around and working with the people I like working around, let alone on a...hit show like that." She added of moving forward with a third season, "So, you know, but that is not, it's not on the cards, but yeah, we would like to do it."

It's really hard to predict the future of Big Little Lies Season 3. The previous season of Big Little Lies faced some renewal-related snafus as well. In the 69th ceremony of the Primetime Emmy Awards, HBO revealed that a second season was possible but later in 2017, the season 1 first seven episodes director Jean-Marc Vallée came out strongly against the idea of producing a second season.

However, after several complexities, Big Little Lies Season 2 happened and launched its premiere on June 9, 2019. Even after its return to the small screen, the second season steeped in controversies regarding an ego-clash between the director Andrea Arnold and the executive producer Jean-Marc Vallée, who happened to be the show's director for the first few episodes of season one.

Currently, there is no official renewal announcement for Big Little Lies Season 3. We will surely update you as soon as we get anything new. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Hollywood series.

Also Read: The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 9: New findings could confirm Fred Nolan's theory