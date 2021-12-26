Left Menu

Becoming Minnal Murali was challenging but the output has been wonderful: Tovino Thomas

Actor Tovino Thomas is extremely elated as his film 'Minnal Murali' has received positive responses from the audience and critics.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-12-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 18:07 IST
Becoming Minnal Murali was challenging but the output has been wonderful: Tovino Thomas
Tovino Thomas as Minnal Murali . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Tovino Thomas is extremely elated as his film 'Minnal Murali' has received positive responses from the audience and critics. "No words can express how I'm feeling at the moment, it's been a dream come true to see such a wonderful response from everyone around. Becoming Minnal Murali was challenging but the output has been wonderful," Tovino said.

Helmed by Basil Joseph, 'Minnal Murali' is Netflix's superhero film. While talking about the responses, Tovino thanked Basil for trusting him with the role of Minnal Murali.

"Basil is a visionary and I'm thrilled that he trusted me with this role. I want to thank our producer Sophia Paul for backing us through this mammoth project and Netflix for taking this to the world," he added. Basil also expressed his happiness on receiving praises from the audience for his film.

"Hard work always pays off, and I am so glad our labour of love is being appreciated by the audience. I am overwhelmed with the kind of response and messages I have been receiving since the launch of Minnal Murali. I couldn't have imagined anything better than this ever. Thank you to all the people who have loved and appreciated our work," Basil shared. Guru Somasundaram and Vasisht Umesh are also a part of 'Minnal Murali'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021