Left Menu

Hollywood Showdown: Paramount vs. Netflix in Bid for Warner Bros

Paramount has extended its tender offer for Warner Bros Discovery, competing with Netflix. The acquisition would grant iconic franchises and HBO Max. Netflix revised its offer to an all-cash deal, while Paramount's offer includes $40 billion in equity backed by Oracle's Larry Ellison.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:39 IST
Hollywood Showdown: Paramount vs. Netflix in Bid for Warner Bros
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a fierce battle for Hollywood stakes, Paramount has extended its tender offer deadline for Warner Bros Discovery to February 20. The decision aims to outmaneuver Netflix and persuade investors of its bid's superiority.

A victory in this bid will grant the suitor access to highly sought-after franchises like 'Friends' and 'Batman' alongside the coveted HBO Max streaming service. Initially, Netflix modified its $82.7 billion offer, opting for an all-cash approach to quicken deal closures and stabilize financial confidence among investors.

The strategic moves have seen share prices shift, with Paramount climbing 0.5% in premarket trading. As both players prepare for a culminating shareholder vote likely by April, they argue the merits of their offers for the control of Warner Bros' iconic assets and future streaming dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Daring Rescue: Rhino Calf Saved at Kaziranga Park

Daring Rescue: Rhino Calf Saved at Kaziranga Park

 India
2
Emotional Victory Amid Controversial Walk-Off: Senegal Triumphs in AFCON

Emotional Victory Amid Controversial Walk-Off: Senegal Triumphs in AFCON

 Global
3
Decisive Blow to Naxalism: Major Success in Jharkhand Operation

Decisive Blow to Naxalism: Major Success in Jharkhand Operation

 India
4
IndiGo's Winter Woes: Slots, Fines, and Operational Fallout

IndiGo's Winter Woes: Slots, Fines, and Operational Fallout

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026