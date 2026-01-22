Left Menu

Vampire Thriller 'Sinners' Leads Oscars Race with Record Nominations

'Sinners,' a vampire thriller set in the segregation era and starring Michael B. Jordan, has received the most Academy Award nominations this year. It is now a frontrunner in the race for best picture, competing against films like 'One Battle After Another' and 'Frankenstein.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

'Sinners,' a vampire thriller set during the segregation era, has emerged as a dominant force in Hollywood's awards season.

Starring Michael B. Jordan, the film received the highest number of Academy Award nominations of the year, positioning itself as the leading contender.

Competing against films like 'One Battle After Another' and 'Frankenstein,' 'Sinners' is a top choice for best picture at the upcoming Oscars on March 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

