Vampire Thriller 'Sinners' Leads Oscars Race with Record Nominations

'Sinners,' a vampire thriller set during the segregation era, has emerged as a dominant force in Hollywood's awards season.

Starring Michael B. Jordan, the film received the highest number of Academy Award nominations of the year, positioning itself as the leading contender.

Competing against films like 'One Battle After Another' and 'Frankenstein,' 'Sinners' is a top choice for best picture at the upcoming Oscars on March 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)