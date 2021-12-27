Atlanta Seasons 3: Four partners on Europe and things are weird there, new trailer hints

After three long years, we are finally heading towards Atlanta. The Emmy-winning FX comedy series Atlanta Season 3 got its release date on March 24, 2021. The first two episodes will air on the same date. And now the trailer for Atlanta Season 3 is out with the title 'Visitors.' The trailer shows Earn, Al, Darius, and Van are in Europe, and things are definitely strange there. Watch the trailer below.

Atlanta Seasons 2 ends with Earn (Donald Glover), his cousin Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry / Paper Boi), space-cadet friend Darius (Lakeith Stanfield), along with Earn's girlfriend Vanessa (Zazie Beetz) taking a flight to Europe to attend Al, as he went on tour to meet pop rapper Clark County (RJ Walker). Darius and Earn view him as an industrial plant.

Atlanta Seasons 3 will be streaming on Hulu. "We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th," said Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment. "Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great."

Here's the synopsis from FX: "Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 finds Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred / Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to."

Filming for the Atlanta Seasons 3 and 4 began in early April 2021, in London, with additional filming in Amsterdam and Paris. By August 2021, filming for Season 3 was completed and production began on the fourth season in Atlanta, and it was confirmed that the third season would premiere in early 2022.

Atlanta has received widespread acclaim from television critics and won five Emmy Awards as well as two Golden Globe Awards, two AFI Awards, Peabody, PGA, WGA, TCA, NAACP and Critics' Choice Awards.

Atlanta is produced by FX Productions and is executive produced by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle. The first two seasons of "Atlanta" are available on Hulu.

