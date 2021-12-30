Freeridge updates: When could On My Block spin-off release?

After keeping fans waiting for several months, On My Block Season 4 was launched on Netflix on October 4, 2021. The series follows four teens who find their lifelong friendship being tested as they begin high school in the inner city of Los Angeles. The popularity of On My Block skyrocketed after the fourth season. No wonder fans were waiting for On My Block Season 5. Meanwhile, Netflix announced a spinoff of On My Block, titled 'Freeridge' on September 27, 2021. The creative team behind On My Block will remain the same for the spinoff series.

The young adult comedy series, Freeridge will be a female-driven show. "The stories of Freeridge continue in this On My Block spinoff following a new crew of friends who may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse kicking off an unforgettable adventure," Netflix revealed.

When Freeridge was first announced, the co-creator of the show, Lauren Iungerich said he'd look forward to working on the title. "There are more stories to tell of our beloved Freeridge and I cannot wait to continue to work with this talented team," said Lauren.

Most of the casting for Netflix's Freeridge has already been confirmed. Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ciara Riley Wilson, Bryana Salaz and Iron Fist actor Shiv Pai will be seen in the spin-off series of On My Block.

As the filming for Freeridge started in the late fall of 2021, we can expect the series to arrive in 2022.

Currently, there is no announcement on the official release date of Freeridge.

