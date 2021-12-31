Left Menu

Sahitya Akademi announces winners of Yuva Puraskar, Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2021

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 01:02 IST
The Sahitya Akademi on Thursday announced a list of 22 winners each of the Yuva Puraskar and the Bal Sahitya Puraskar for 2021.

Megha Majumdar won the Yuva Puraskar for her debut novel ''A Burning'' and Himanshu Vajpai won it for his collection of short stories titled ''Kissa Kissa Lucknowa -- Lucknow Ke Awami Kisse'', the Sahitya Akademi said in a statement.

The Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2021 will be given for nine books of poetry, five novels, six short stories and one each of essays and play, it said.

The winners of the Yuva Puraskar for poetry collection are Gourob Chakraborty (Bengali), Gautom Daimary (Bodo), Arun Akash Dev (Dogri), H Lakshmi Narayan Swamy (Kannada), Shraddha Garad (Konkani), Lenin Khumancha (Manipuri), Amit Mishra (Maithili), Thagulla Gopal (Telugu) and Umar Farhat (Urdu).

Drashti Soni (Gujarati), Mobin Mohan (Malayalam), Pranav Sakhadeo (Marathi) and Kuna Hansdah (Santali) are among the winners for novels.

Other winners are Abhijit Bora (Assamese), Razi Tahir Bhagat (Kashmiri), Mahesh Dahal (Nepali), Swetapadma Satapathy (Sanskrit), Rakesh Shewani (Sindhi), Veerdavinder Singh (Punjabi) and Debabrata Das (Odia).

The Yuva Puraskar for Tamil will be declared at a later date, and there will be no award in Rajasthani this year, the statement said.

Anita Vachharajani has been named as the recipient of the Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2021 for the biography ''Amrita Sher-Gil: Rebel with a Paintbrush''. Hindi writer Devendra Mewari won the award for his play titled ''Natak Natak me Vigyan''.

Anmol Jha (Maithili), Sudarshan Ambatey (Nepali), Digaraj Brahma (Odia), Sova Hansda (Santali), Kishin Khubchandani 'Ranjayal' (Sindhi) and Kausar Siddiqui (Urdu) were named winners of poetry.

The other recipients of the Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2021 are Mrinal Chandra Kalita (Assamese), Sunirmal Chakraborty (Bengali), Ratneswar Narzary (Bodo), Narsingh Dev Jamwal (Dogri), Basu Bevinagida (Kannada), Majeed Majazi (Kashmiri), Sumedha Kamat Desai (Konkani), Raghunath Paleri (Malayalam), Ningombam Jadumani Singh (Manipuri), Sanjay Wagh (Marathi), Kirti Sharma (Rajasthani), Asha Agarwal (Sanskrit), Mu. Murugesh (Tamil) and Devaraju Maharaju (Telugu).

There are no awards in Gujarati and Punjabi this year.

The recipients of both the awards will be given a casket containing an engraved copper plaque and a cheque of Rs 50,000 at a special function to be held at a later date.

