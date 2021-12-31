Left Menu

Veteran Malayalam actor G K Pillai dies at 97

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-12-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 12:22 IST
Veteran Malayalam actor G K Pillai dies at 97
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 31 (PTI): Veteran Malayalam actor G Kesava Pillai, popularly known as G K Pillai, considered as one of the oldest actors in the industry, died at the age of 97, family sources here said.

A constant presence in the film and television serials for the last 65 years, he breathed his last at his home here following age-related ailments, they said.

Known for his profound voice, sturdy physique and unique articulation style, Pillai acted in over 320 movies and a handful of soap operas in his sprawling career.

Born in the year 1924 at Chirayinkeezhu in the district, he joined the army at the age of 16 years.

After completing his 12-years-long military service, he returned to the home state and brushed his longing for acting.

His acquaintance with evergreen actor Prem Nazir paved him way for entering the tinsel town and ''Snehaseema'' a 1954 film, was his first movie outing.

Though he established himself as an actor through villainous roles, he enacted a handful of lovable character roles in his later career in both films and serials. ''Snapaka Yoyannan'', ''Sthanarthi Saramma'', ''Ashwamedham'', ''Aromal Unni, ''Choola'', ''Harichandran'', Karyasthan'' and so on were some among his popular movies.

After being a busy actor till 1980s, he suddenly took a break from the acting career and later returned to the industry in 2005 through TV serials.

''Kunkumapoovu'' and ''Kadamattathu Kathanar'' were some among his popular serials.

He is survived by six children and his wife died years ago. Condoling his death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remembered Pillai as an actor who gained a place in the minds of different generations through his unique acting style.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021