Delhi Powers Up: Underground Wire Transformation Sparks Urban Renaissance

Delhi's government is modernizing power infrastructure by moving overhead electricity cables underground in Chandni Chowk, benefiting 10,000 consumers and preserving the area's heritage. The project costs Rs 160 crore and includes laying infrastructure for electric vehicles. A new indoor grid and battery storage will further stabilize power supply across regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 21:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is making strides to modernize the city's power infrastructure by transferring overhead electricity wires underground in Chandni Chowk.

This initiative, costing Rs 160 crore, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and aims to clear 28 roads in Old Delhi of unsightly cables, benefiting approximately 10,000 consumers by reducing fire hazards and improving power reliability.

Additionally, a new indoor power grid and four battery energy storage systems are set to stabilize and strengthen Delhi's electricity supply while supporting a shift to electric vehicles.

