Love, Victor Season 3 starts filming, might release in Q4 of 2022

Hulu's The teen comedy-drama Love, Victor Season 3 will continue the story of Victor Salazar's (Michael Cimino) journey of self-discovery, confronting challenges at home and struggling with his sexual orientation. Love, Victor season 3 began filming on November 2021.

According to What's on Disney Plus, director and executive producer, Jason Ensler has recently posted an image of the first episode's script.

The show is inspired by the 2018 film "Love, Simon" written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the same duo that created the television series, Love, Victor.

The series follows the journey of Victor, a Creekwood High School student, and his self-discovery after facing challenges at home and struggling with his sexual orientation. He reaches out to Simon when it seems too difficult for him to navigate through high school.

Love, Victor Season 2 let fans with several cliffhangers and they are waiting to see the answers in the third season. The plot for Season 3 is yet to be revealed but hopefully it will clear all the leftover cliffhangers. At the end of the second season, Victor did choose between his two boyfriends. In fact, he ran to the guy with whom he wants to be in a relationship.

However, the audience was left in the dark about whose house Victor actually visited. Evidently, 'Love, Victor Season 3' is going to resolve the unfinished ending.

Although currently there is no clue on the plot, still fans are speculating who could be Victor's choice. The question arises, despite several complicated problems, will Victor stay with his boyfriend Benji (George Sear) or will he start a new relationship with Rahim (Anthony Keyvan)?

In terms of the release date of Love, Victor Season 3, as the last two seasons released on June 2020 and 2021 respectively, so we can expect Love, Victor Season 3 to arrive in June 2022. But, the series is currently under filming that commenced on November 2021. If the principal photography and the post-production works take 12 months in total, so we can guess that Love, Victor Season 3 would come out at the end of 2022.

