Charmed Season 4: Recent updates on filming & everything we know!

Cw's Charmed Season 4 was renewed for a fourth season on February 3, 2021, while airing Season 3. It was set to follow the regular schedule we saw with Season 1 and 2 but Charmed Season 4's production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the filming for Charmed Season 4 began on October 13, 2021. We don't have to wait much longer. Charmed Season 4 is expected to premiere on March 11, 2022, on Netflix. There will be a total of 13 episodes in Charmed Season 4.

The series is based on Constance M. Burge's original series and has been developed by Amy Rardin, Jennie Snyder Urman, and Jessica O' Toole. The original Charmed ran for eight seasons in the United States on The WB from October 7, 1998, through May 26, 1999.

The reboot series, giving a modern spin for new viewers. The show has gained huge popularity. It follows the lives of three sisters—Macy, Mel and Maggie. After the death of their mother, they discover that they are The Charmed Ones, the most powerful trio of good witches, who are destined to protect innocent lives from demons and other dark forces.

The eldest sister Macy is a "practical, driven, and brilliant geneticist" with the power of telekinesis. The middle sister Mel is "a passionate, outspoken activist" and lesbian with the power of time-freezing, while the youngest Maggie is "a bubbly college freshman" with the power to hear people's thoughts.

Charmed Season 4 will see some changes. Charmed Season 4 is executive produced by Lieber, Renna and Falco, along with Kevin Dowling, Jennie Snyder Urman ("Jane the virgin"), Ben Silverman ("The Office"), Brad Silberling ("Jane The Virgin"), Howard Owens ("You vs. Wild"), Liz Kruger ("Girlfriends Guide to Divorce") and Craig Shapiro ("Salvation").

Per the logline, in Season 4 of "Charmed," Mel and Maggie find their lives transformed by the death of their beloved sister, Macy. But when their grief threatens to undo the Power of Three forever, the surprising arrival of a third Charmed One (Barrett) gives them a renewed opportunity to fulfill their destinies. And this couldn't come at a better time, because a mysterious new enemy is rising in the shadows, instilling fear in every corner of the magical world. But as this new foe draws the Charmed Ones and their allies Harry (Evans) and Jordan (Donica) deeper into a twisted game, will this new trio be ready for what's to come?" By Variety.

