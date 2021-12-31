Sweet Tooth Season 2's filming to start in New Zealand in Jan, get other updates

Thankfully, Netflix has renewed a second season for the post-apocalyptic fable, Sweet Tooth, which aired its first season globally on June 4, 2021. Filming for Season 2 is due to take place in New Zealand from January 2022 to May 2022.

"It's been equally thrilling and heartwarming to experience how people around the world have been falling in love with our deer-boy," says showrunner Jim Mickle. "We couldn't be more excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and keep following Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey."

Sweet Tooth ended with major cliffhangers that must be cleared in Season 2. The story of Sweet Tooth begins before the birth of Gus (played by Christian Convery). At that time, "The Great Crumble" devastated the world, leading to the birth of many hybrid babies – babies that were part human and partly animal. Confused about the consequences of raising hybrid babies, many people would even kill them out of fear.

Sweet Tooth says the story of Gus, a naive 10-year-old half-human and a half-deer boy who was living safely in his secluded forest home but unexpectedly became friends with a wandering solitary person named Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie).

Gus decided to find his mother. He comes out of the forest with Jepperd and visits Colorado in search of his mother. There he meets the dangerous and troublesome world outside his woodland home. Later he finds his mother's home but could not locate his family.

He discovers that he is not the child of any human parents. Instead, he is a brainchild of a scientist. Then he realizes that his father lied to him. Gus then decides to stay in the Preserve. However, he did not know that Preserve has been acquired by General Abbot and his Last Men. But The Last Men comes and shoots Jepperd. They take Gus with them but leave injured Jepperd for dying.

Gus was taken to Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who is desperate to find a vaccine for the H5G9 virus. But after hearing about Gus, he realized that this hybrid-born boy can't be dissected. Instead, he decided to continue his experiments on Gus.

Sweet Tooth Season 2 will consist of eight episodes. It follows the continuation of the story of the birth of hybrid babies and is based on the Beloved DC comic book of the same name and produced by Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr., among others.

Although the casting list has yet to be revealed, we expect the cast to be the same including Christian Convery (played as Gus), Nonso Anozie (Tommy Jepperd), Adeel Akhtar (Dr. Aditya Singh), Stefania LaVie Owen (Bear), Dania Ramirez (Aimee), Will Forte (Gus' father) and Neil Sandilands (General Steven Abbot).

Recently, four new hybrid characters have been cast. Finn Fox, Wally Walrus, Haley Mockingbird, and JoJo Cat joined the cast and they are around 10 years old. Although these characters are not in the comics or any that matches their descriptions but perhaps we missed something.

Netflix has not confirmed the release date yet. Based on the renewal date, if the filming begins at the end of this year, we could expect Sweet Tooth Season 2 at the end of 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Netflix series.

