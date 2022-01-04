Arjun Bijlani tests negative for COVID

Actor Arjun Bijlani on Tuesday said he has tested negative for COVID-19, ten days after he contracted the virus.

Bijlani had, on December 24, revealed that he had tested positive with mild symptoms and was under home quarantine.

The 39-year-old TV star took to Instagram and uploaded a reel, where he was seen sitting inside his car, grooving to the track 'Abhi toh party shuru hui hai.' Bijlani captioned the video, ''When you test negative, the party starts.'' ''The only place you can party now is your car,'' he wrote.

On Monday, Mumbai reported 8,082 COVID-19 cases. The city also reported 40 new cases of the latest coronavirus variant Omicron, pushing the number of such infections to 368 in the metropolis, according to the Maharashtra government's health department.

