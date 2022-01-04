Sindhutai Sapkal, `orphan children's mother', dies

Renowned social worker Sindhutai Sapkal, known as `orphan children's mother', died following a heart attack at a private hospital here, doctors said.

Sapkal, who had received the Padma Shri last year, was 75.

She had been admitted to the Galaxy Care Hospital here. ''She had undergone a hernia surgery one and a half months ago and recovery was very slow. Today she died of a heart attack around 8 pm,'' said Dr Shailesh Puntambekar, Medical Director of the hospital.

Sapkal, who grew up in poverty and had to suffer immense hardships as a child, went on to set up institutes for orphan children. She adopted and took care of more than one thousand orphan kids in 40 years.

