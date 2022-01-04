Left Menu

Sindhutai Sapkal, `orphan children's mother', dies

Renowned social worker Sindhutai Sapkal, known as orphan childrens mother, died following a heart attack at a private hospital here, doctors said.Sapkal, who had received the Padma Shri last year, was 75.She had been admitted to the Galaxy Care Hospital here. She adopted and took care of more than one thousand orphan kids in 40 years.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-01-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 22:48 IST
Sapkal, who had received the Padma Shri last year, was 75.

She had been admitted to the Galaxy Care Hospital here. ''She had undergone a hernia surgery one and a half months ago and recovery was very slow. Today she died of a heart attack around 8 pm,'' said Dr Shailesh Puntambekar, Medical Director of the hospital.

Sapkal, who grew up in poverty and had to suffer immense hardships as a child, went on to set up institutes for orphan children. She adopted and took care of more than one thousand orphan kids in 40 years.

