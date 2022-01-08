DCW chief Swati Maliwal contracts Covid, says 'feeling terribly ill'

Left Menu

Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal Saturday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is feeling terribly ill.Tested positive for COVID. Feeling terribly ill with high fever. Request people who came in contact with me to get their RTPCR done, she said in a tweet.The 37-year-old asked people to stay cautious.Despite so much work on ground, was able to evade COVID till now

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2022 11:28 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 11:17 IST
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal Image Credit: Twitter(@SwatiJaiHind)
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal Saturday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is feeling ''terribly ill''.

''Tested positive for COVID. Feeling terribly ill with a high fever. Have isolated me. Request people who came in contact with me to get their RTPCR done,'' she said in a tweet.

The 37-year-old asked people to stay cautious.

''Despite so much work on the ground, was able to evade COVID till now! Omicron is damn infectious. Everyone pl takes precaution! (sic)'' she added.

