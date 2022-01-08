Left Menu

Woman sets herself ablaze before Mathura police station

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 08-01-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 21:03 IST
Woman sets herself ablaze before Mathura police station
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old married woman set her ablaze in front a police station here, suffering 70 per cent burns, police said on Saturday.

Rushing to her help, policemen in the station doused the flame using a blanket and rushed her to the district hospital, from where she was referred to S N Medical College Agra, SSP Gaurav Grover said.

Every effort is being made to save her life, he said, identifying the victim as Gyani Devi, wife of local resident Satish.

The reason why the woman took the extreme step was not known immediately.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022