Actor Shobana contracts Omicron variant of COVID-19

Actor and Bharatanatyam dancer Shobana says she has contracted the Omicron variant of coronavirus and is experiencing ''joint pains and chills''.

The 51-year-old actor, known for her work in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil films, took to Instagram on Sunday evening to update her followers about her health.

Shobana said she tested positive for COVID-19 despite being careful and fully vaccinated. ''I have contracted Omicron despite taking precautions. My symptoms were joint pains, chills and a scratchy throat which was followed by a slightly sore throat - This was only on the first day! And every day my symptoms reduce greatly,'' the Chennai-based actor wrote alongside a selfie.

She is ''glad'' she took both the doses of the vaccine and urged everyone to do the same if they haven't already.

''I hope and pray that this variant marks the end of the pandemic,'' the ''Manichitrathazhu'' actor wrote.

According to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, India saw a single-day rise of 1,79,723 coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 3,57,07,727, including 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant reported across 27 states and union territories so far.

Of the total 4,033 cases of Omicron variant, 1,552 have recovered or migrated.

