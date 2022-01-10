Left Menu

Actor Shobana contracts Omicron variant of COVID-19

Actor and Bharatanatyam dancer Shobana says she has contracted the Omicron variant of coronavirus and is experiencing joint pains and chills.The 51-year-old actor, known for her work in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil films, took to Instagram on Sunday evening to update her followers about her health.Shobana said she tested positive for COVID-19 despite being careful and fully vaccinated.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 13:06 IST
Actor Shobana contracts Omicron variant of COVID-19
  • Country:
  • India

Actor and Bharatanatyam dancer Shobana says she has contracted the Omicron variant of coronavirus and is experiencing ''joint pains and chills''.

The 51-year-old actor, known for her work in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil films, took to Instagram on Sunday evening to update her followers about her health.

Shobana said she tested positive for COVID-19 despite being careful and fully vaccinated. ''I have contracted Omicron despite taking precautions. My symptoms were joint pains, chills and a scratchy throat which was followed by a slightly sore throat - This was only on the first day! And every day my symptoms reduce greatly,'' the Chennai-based actor wrote alongside a selfie.

She is ''glad'' she took both the doses of the vaccine and urged everyone to do the same if they haven't already.

''I hope and pray that this variant marks the end of the pandemic,'' the ''Manichitrathazhu'' actor wrote.

According to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, India saw a single-day rise of 1,79,723 coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 3,57,07,727, including 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant reported across 27 states and union territories so far.

Of the total 4,033 cases of Omicron variant, 1,552 have recovered or migrated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest and more

World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakh...

 Global
4
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022