One Piece Chapter 1038 to continue with the Kaidou vs. Luffy battle

The fight between Emperor of the Sea Kaidou and the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates Luffy will continue in One Piece Chapter 1038. Moreover, mangaka Eiichiro Oda has provided several hints on the plot for the upcoming installment.

One Piece Chapter 1038 will focus on the appearance of a mysterious, gargantuan elephant, Zunisha that carries Zou on its back. Zou is an island located on the back of a massive, millennium-old elephant named Zunesha that roams the New World. It is known as a "Phantom Island".

The Japanese manga The One Piece is created by EiichiroOda and has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 1997.

The raw scans would surface two to three days before its release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

One Piece chapters are getting delayed in the New Year as Shonen Jump announced a week break. Fans are quite excited as the Wano arc reaches its concluding stages. One Piece Chapter 1038 is set to release on January 23, 2022.

The latest chapter, titled "ShuronHakke" showcases the fight between Luffy and Kaidou. Previously we saw Luffy and Kaidou on the rooftop severely fighting with each other. ShuronHakke is Kaidou's drunken technique; he used it during the battle with Luffy. However, Luffy uses GomuGomu no Rocket Gatling against him and it is quite painful.

On the other side, the festival in Wanokuni is going to end. People are unaware of the fighting at the Onigashima castle. Meanwhile, in the castle of Pangea in Mary Geoise, the Gorousei are discussing how to catch the pillar of the Straw Hats Pirates, Nicco Robin. They are also talking about the Devil Fruit, which has been given another name.

Meanwhile, a strange person arrives and informs about a gigantic mysterious shadow. Seemingly, the shadow belongs to Zunisha, which will be revealed in One Piece Chapter 1038.

One Piece Chapter 1038 is most likely to feature the backstory of Kaidou. These flashbacks will also show more on the Joy Boy. Kaidou will recognize Luffy and predict he deserves to be a 'Joy Boy.' Joy Boy was an extremely relevant figure of the Void Century who played an important role in the history of Fish-Man Island. Joy Boy is likely referred to as a title or identity someone can attain.

One Piece Chapter 1038 will release on January 23, 2022. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

