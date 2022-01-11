Kolkata Literary meet postponed

In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases, organizers of Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet have postponed the festival earlier slated to be held on the lawns of Victoria Memorial from January 25.

A spokesman for the literary festival said Tuesday, that the on-ground festival will be held when the situation comes under control. However, some online sessions will be held on scheduled dates ''to mark the city's annual date with literature and the arts. Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet in association with Victoria Memorial Hall, is one of the highlights of the annual literary calendar not just in Kolkata, but for the country. Director of the Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet, Malavika Banerjee said “our meet has traditionally been an open air celebration of great books, ideas, works of arts in various forms and great speakers. The present situation makes it difficult to host it in that form.'' She said there will be online sessions, featuring 2021 Booker winner Damon Galgut, Indra Nooyi and festival favorite Andre Aciman ''to mark our dates in January''.

But the festival authorities will be looking for an appropriate time, probably the last weekend of March depending on the situation then, to host the event on the ground, she said.

Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel Chanakya Chaudhary added “while we were looking forward to the Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet in partnership with the Victoria Memorial Hall, we are postponing this year's edition in the interest of public safety.'' PTI SUS JRC JRC

