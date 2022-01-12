Left Menu

Kim Woo-bin, E Som and Kang You-seok to star in Netflix series 'Black Knight'

Amid chaos, Black Knight tells the story of a legendary delivery driver 5-8 with exceptional battle skills and a refugee Sawol who dreams of following in his footsteps, reads the logline of the series issued by Netflix.Kim, also known for the hit K-drama Inheritors, will play the role of the legendary delivery driver 5-8.

''Uncontrollably Fond'' star Kim Woo-bin, ''Beyond Evil'' actor Kang You-seok and ''Taxi Driver'' actor E Som are teaming for a new Netflix series titled ''Black Knight''.

Cho Ui-seok, best known for his 2013 investigative thriller film ''Cold Eyes'', will direct the show for the streamer.

Based on the popular webtoon of the same title by Lee Yoon-gyun, ''Black Knight'' illustrates an air polluted world in 2071, where people depend on respirator masks to breathe. ''Only one percent of the human race has survived, and a strict social stratification has been established in the deserted lands of the Korean Peninsula. Delivery drivers play a crucial role within this system, and for refugees, becoming a delivery driver is their only hope for survival. ''Amid chaos, Black Knight tells the story of a legendary delivery driver '5-8' with exceptional battle skills and a refugee 'Sawol' who dreams of following in his footsteps,'' reads the logline of the series issued by Netflix.

Kim, also known for the hit K-drama ''Inheritors'', will play the role of the legendary delivery driver ''5-8''. The series marks a reunion for the actor and Cho post their 2016 thriller film ''Master''. Kim will also be seen in the tvN drama ''Our Blues''. Kang will play Sawol, a refugee boy and an admirer of ''5-8'' who dreams of becoming a delivery driver. E Som will star as Seolah, a military officer at the Defense Intelligence Command. Seolah saves Sawol's life and cares for him like her own family. ''Black Knight'' will be released to audiences worldwide, only on Netflix.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

