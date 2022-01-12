Gauri Khan creates stunning artwork for Ananya Panday

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday thanked SRK'S wife and Interior designer Gauri Khan for a chic artwork, inspired by her looks. Taking to her Instagram Story, the 'Gehrainyaan' star shared a snap in which she can be seen posing next to the colourful painting of a woman, hanging on the wall behind her.

She wrote, "Thank you Gauri aunty for making this for me." She added stickers that read, "Love it," "Stunning," and "Wow."

Upon a closer look, names of various Hollywood classic films such as 'Rocky', 'The Shining,' and more, can be seen on the painting. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya has interesting upcoming projects including 'Gehraiyaan' co-starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

Along with it, she also has 'Liger' with Vijay Deverakonda and boxing legend Mike Tyson. (ANI)

