John Wick Chapter 4 gets new official release date, synopsis revealed

The action movies lovers have disappointing news here. Fans will have to wait a little longer to see the next installment of the popular franchise as Keanu Reeves' upcoming film John Wick Chapter 4 has got a new release date.

John Wick 4 was originally set to debut in theatres on May 22, 2022. Lionsgate Studios has recently announced a new date for the theatrical release of John Wick 4.

The reason for John Wick Chapter 4's delay has not been discussed. But the rapid spread of coronavirus and Omicron across the world is believed the reason of its delay.

The production began on June 28, 2021, in Berlin and Paris, during the COVID-19 pandemic, with additional filming to take place in Japan and New York City. In October 2021, principal photography had officially wrapped up.

The new official release date of John Wick Chapter 4 is March 24, 2023. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get latest updates on Hollywood movies.