The Matrix 5: If Lana is on board, ‘I would be honored,’ says Keanu Reeves

After keeping fans waiting for two decades, Lana Wachowski's The Matrix Resurrections hit the theaters on December 22, 2021. Now fans are asking for another sequel, as it has become almost a de factor norm in the industry that popular movies will a reboot film or a sequel. But will there be The Matrix 5?

Since the film was released in both theaters and HBO streaming services, it grossed $136 million worldwide, which is an underperforming box office collection. This down performance is blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic, for which the creators released the film in theaters and simultaneously in HBO MAX streaming service.

However, The Matrix 4 has been critically praised for the performances of the cast and action scenes, though the writing and visuals received some criticism. Nothing can be said about The Matrix 5 but in a recent interview of Keanu Reeves with Empire Online, the beloved actor stated he doesn't believe there will be another sequel of The Matrix.

When he was asked whether there is another movie in the pipeline for both Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, the handsome actor he jokingly said, "What's another one? Resurrections Redux."

He also predicts that Lana Wachowski will go ahead with another movie or The Matrix 5. "Wachowskian! I don't believe so. If I had to cast a ballot- No, not a ballot, a vote. I would say that Lana would not do another Matrix," said Keanu.

He also said he is willing to work if the fifth film happens. While speaking to Fandom Keanu agreed to the fifth movie if Lana is on board. He said, "I mean, if she wanted to do another story and wanted to include me I would be honored and grateful. And I'd like to see what happens to Trinity and Neo – and the world."

As well as Carrie-Anne Moss also agreed to the decision. She coincides: "Totally, of course … it would be amazing."

Priyanka Chopra who played grown-up Sati in The Matrix Resurrection also wants to see more sequels. "I would love to see where Sati's character would go and [find out] would she be able to find her greater purpose? Which is peace for all humanity, which she has done [before] and stood for – humanity and machines [that is]," said Priyanka.

However, based on the reactions of the fourth movie, fans will definitely welcome The Matrix 5 to see Neo and Trinity's chemistry. Surely Keanu and Carrie-Anne will pair up for the Lana Wachowski movie if it happens in the future.

