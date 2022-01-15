The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 11: Rick & Marty to reveal some surprising inventions

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 11 will be released on the History Channel on Tuesday. Season 8 has already turned intense with several discoveries. Before discussing the upcoming episode, let's have a quick recap of what happened so far.

Previously on The Curse of Oak Island

History Channel's The Curse of Oak Island follows brothers Marty and Rick Lagina through their treasure-hunting mission on Oak Island. The show is growing popular, as the Lagina brothers and their team are getting closer to accomplishing their mission.

At the end of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8, the team is getting closer to the exact money pit. They were convinced that their assumptions are right, and they would find out the hidden treasures. Armed with that evidence, Rick, Marty and the team return to Oak Island. The team is closer than ever to solving the centuries-old mystery.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9

In the ninth season of the reality series, the archeologists got scientific evidence of massive amounts of silver in the soil near the Money Pit. They also found a cemented area with traces of gold and several other metals. The Laginas even thought that the world's rarest metals Osmium could be buried in the murky depths of the swamp in Oak Island, off the shore of Nova Scotia, Canada.

In The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 2, their dreams came true and hard work paid off when the team discovered gold in the Money Pit area. They also got solid evidence of the fact that there could be more objects in that are yet to be discovered in that area.

The team also faced several hurdles in their journey and during their research. There were roadblocks, and at one point, the government shutdown in the swamp area they wanted to scrutinize. However, the team focused their energy on the Money Pit and was overjoyed when they found more gold, with evidence suggesting the materials are of Spanish origin.

While Laginas came closer than ever to solving the 226 years old mystery, they finally learned that they may have been reading Zena Halpern's templar map incorrectly all along. They also took a closer look at Fred Nolan's observations about an ancient Portuguese presence. All that gave them new hope for their mission.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 10, titled "Chamber of Secrets" showed Lagina brothers found evidence of a massive sailing vessel hiding in the swamp.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 11 is set to air on January 18, 2022. Episode 11 is titled "A Boatload of Clues." In the upcoming installment, Rick, Marty, and the team are going to uncover astonishing revelations in the Oak Island Swamp. They may also make a potentially breakthrough discovery in the Money Pit.

The Curse of Oak Island S9 E11 will premiere on the History Channel. The reality show airs every Tuesday at 9/8c. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the forthcoming episodes.

