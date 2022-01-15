One Punch Man Season 3 updates: Series to be filled with fighting scenes & humor

One Punch Man is the beloved modern classic to several fans, and they are waiting more than two years for its third season. The second season was released in April 2019.

The last episode of Season 2 gave a feeling of an improper season finale. Most of the reviews were very critical about the show's abrupt ending. So the anime lovers are expecting at least one or two chapters to offer a more conclusive finale.

Although there is no announcement of One Punch Man Season 3 with posters however the good news is that it's definitely happening. The creator of the Japanese anime One Punch man, Yusuke Murata recently shared his message via Twitter that there could be a minor delay in the release of One Punch Man Season 3 (OPM Season 3).

"Thank you all for your patience. Due to various reasons, the online release of One-Punch Man's latest chapter has been delayed. Please wait a bit longer. I'm sorry to have kept you waiting. This is the Tona Jean version of One-Punch Man, but the latest story is scheduled to be updated on October 8th, and we are working on it. We will report on the progress as the day approaches," said Yusuke.

Although the base story would mainly highlight the life of Saitama but the third season will portray plenty of heroes. The viewers will be surprised to observe their wonderful fights. Some sources have claimed that Season 3 will be filled with action-packed episodes. Apart from the fighting scenes, the manga series will continue to hold its sense of humor in the next season.

The fight between Saitama and Garou is going to be interesting and reverse. There could be one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash taking on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

The first two seasons of the Japanese anime series has completed the first 23 volumes, and a handful of manga chapters are left to be adapted. According to the left chapters, the Saitama vs. Garou battle will bring a twist into the story.

Here is the cast list for One Punch Man Season 3 – Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, HiromichiTezuka as Commentator, SawashiroYuuichi as Mumen Rider and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese anime series.

