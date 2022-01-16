Mark O'Brien boards 'Perry Mason' season 2

Actor-filmmaker Mark O'Brien is set to star in the second season of HBO's period crime drama ''Perry Mason''.

The actor, known for films like ''Marriage Story'' and ''Arrival'', will have a recurring guest star role of Thomas Milligan.

According to Deadline, Thomas is the ambitious Deputy District Attorney of Los Angeles. The character is described as an aggressive attack dog in court as he strives to make his mark and ascend to greater heights, no matter whose blood he has to spill to get there. O'Brien joins previously announced new cast member Katherine Waterston, known for ''Fantastic Beasts'' films.

Season two will see Matthew Rhys returning to the title role of the famed defence lawyer in the Emmy-nominated series.

The upcoming chapter takes place months after the end of the Dodson trial. Perry (Rhys) has moved off the farm, ditched the milk truck, he has even traded his leather jacket for a pressed suit. It's the worst year of the Depression, and Perry and Della (Juliet Rylance) have set the firm on a safer path pursuing civil cases instead of the tumultuous work criminal cases entail. ''Unfortunately, there isn't much work for Paul (Chris Chalk) in wills and contracts, so he's been out on his own. An open-and-closed case overtakes the city of Los Angeles, and Perry's pursuit of justice reveals that not everything is always as it seems. ''Also, Clara (played by Diarra Kilpatrick) has a new baby on her hands and has moved in with her brother's family. She can feel the walls closing in, though she has her husband’s back amidst increasingly challenging dynamics at home,'' reads the official synopsis of the second season.

Based on the character of the same name created by Erle Stanley Gardner, ''Perry Mason'' was developed and written by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald. In April 2021, it was announced that Jones and Fitzgerald left the series and were replaced as showrunners by Jack Amiel and Michael Begler.

O'Brien will next be seen in the AMC series ''61st Street'', also starring Courtney B Vance and Aunjanue Ellis.

