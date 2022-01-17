Dracula Season 2 updates: Why creators are still silent on it after hinting at possibilities?

Dracula Season 2 is one of the highly coveted series on BBC One. Although Dracula's story has reached a natural conclusion as it ended with Dracula finally getting eternal peace, but fans have expressed that they want the next season. So here is everything to need to know about Dracula Season 2. Will BBC One and Netflix ever bring back Dracula with a Season 2?

BBC listed the show as a limited series, but viewers assumed that the second season could show the story of Dracula's reincarnation. It is because they read several times on the possibility of Dracula Season 2. In fact, the series developer and actor Mark Gatiss (who played the role of Frank Renfield) reportedly said that Count would indeed be making a return. He earlier said that killing a vampire is a hard task. He also said, "Do you know what I mean? What they do is resurrect."

Meanwhile, when the creator Steven Moffat was asked about Dracula Season 2, he said, "that would be to give away how it ends, wouldn't it?" He continued, "So you'll have to wait and see."

On the other hand, Netflix is said to have been brutal with its axe. Claes Bang (played as Count Dracula) revealed to Digital Spy that a decision on Dracula Season 2 "has not been made". He said that he "would love to do one more."

"I would love to say something about that but I can't because I think, no – it's with Netflix and the BBC. I don't think a decision has been made not to do one," said Claes Bang.

"But at this point, a decision has not been made, either, to do one. The only thing I can say positively is that I would love to do one more. I would love to get back with those people. It was one of the best things I have ever been one," he added.

Still, viewers firmly believe that BBC One or Netflix will renew Dracula for Season 2. It is because the series starts with Dracula being dead. But as the story moves ahead it shows Dracula dying and resurrecting several times. Moreover, we also saw the reincarnation of Sister Agatha. Therefore the resurrection of Dracula is highly possible.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many TV series were either canceled or delayed. In fact, the streaming giant has gone silent about the renewal of many television series.

While talking about the resurrection of Dracula, the co-creator cum writer, Steven Moffat also hinted at it. He said, "I mean it's a show about resurrection, that's literally what the main superpower of the main character is."

"Dracula started the show dead and then died again in episode two and came back. And then died again. Sister Agatha died and came back. I mean everyone's dying on that show. So, we'll see."

But at this point, it's really hard to predict anything about Dracula Season 2. Currently, Netflix or BBC One is still silent on it. So it's of no use to guess a release date for Dracula Season 2. If the plot focuses on the resurrection, it might bring back some characters from the first season. Hopefully, Claes Bang will make his comeback.

