Dead to Me Season 3 presumably completed filming & might arrive in summer 2022

The dark comedy-drama 'Dead to Me' was renewed for Season 3 in July 2020. The third season is going to be the final season of the series. It stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as Jen Harding and Judy Hale, respectively. Earlier performances of the duo, both of whom are from California, received rave reviews from fans and critics alike, thanks to their onscreen chemistry and witty interactions.

After several interruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, filming for Netflix Dead to Me Season 3 started on May 7, 2021, and was supposed to be concluded in August 2021. Unfortunately, the production was halted in August for a short duration to prioritize Christina Applegate's multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis. Filming resumed before the holidays, but it's still not finished.

Recently, Christina Applegate offered an update on the release of Dead to Me Season 3. While she was asked by her fan when they can see Dead to Me Season 3? She responded by saying, "soon."

According to a report of Deadline, a production office employee became symptomatic on December 13 and was sent home, subsequently testing positive for Covid-19. However, the filming was not impacted. Dead to Me Season 3 was slated to return to production in early 2022 to complete the remaining three weeks of shooting.

So we can guess that filming for Season 3 has been wrapped up, and if it takes six months for post-production, Dead To Me Season 3 could arrive in summer 2022.

As Dead to Me Season 3 will be the last season of the show, fans are expecting it to clear all the loose threads left in Season 2. Some of the viewers are assuming that Season 3 could show a romantic relationship between Jen and Steve's twin brother.

Dead to Me Season 2 portrayed Jen's new love interest with Steve's (James Marsden) semi-identical twin brother. However, currently, the makers are silent about the storyline.

As of now, there is no confirmation on Dead to Me Season 3's release date. Stay connected with us for more information on Netflix shows.

Also Read: Pregnant Kylie Jenner is pretty in pink at Stormi, Chicago West's birthday party