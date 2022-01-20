Marvel mourns 'Moon Knight' actor Gaspard Ulliel's 'tragic' death

Marvel is "deeply saddened" by the demise of French actor and 'Moon Knight' star Gaspard Ulliel, who was pronounced dead on January 19 following a ski accident in southeastern France the day before. In a statement obtained by E! News, the studio said, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our friend and colleague Gaspard Ulliel. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time."

Prior to his unexpected death, Ulliel had acted in Marvel Studios' upcoming series 'Moon Knight', which is expected to hit Disney+ on March 30 and co-stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Albertville prosecutor Anne Gaches, whose office conducted the investigation into the incident, revealed that the accident took place on Tuesday, January 18, at 4:00 pm in the ski area of the La Rosiere resort in Montvalezan.

Gaches said Ulliel collided with another skier on top of the blue slope Tetras after turning left, presumably to join his friends on another track. La Rosiere ski resort's media spokesperson said, "Ski patrol rescue and an in-house resort doctor were called for help and immediately arrived onto the scene following the accident."

The doctor then called a helicopter, the spokesperson added, to transport Ulliel to the University Hospital of Grenoble. Gaches said, "a judicial investigation was immediately entrusted to the CRS Alpes, Albertville detachment, by the Albertville prosecutor's office." Based on the initial testimonies and findings, she said, it seems that both skiers "fell to the ground." When help arrived, she continued, Ulliel was found "motionless" and "unconscious" while the other skier was found "unharmed."

Gaches said Ulliel was pronounced dead by the doctor of the resuscitation service at the hospital shortly after 4:00 pm on January 19. He was 37 years old. Ulliel is survived by his girlfriend, French model Gaelle Pietri, and their 6-year-old son, Orso, as per E! News.

In addition to acting in 'Moon Knight', Ulliel starred in films like 'Hannibal Rising' and 'A Very Long Engagement'. After news of his death broke, several of his colleagues including filmmakers Xavier Dolan, Peter Webber, among others took to social media and paid tributes. (ANI)

