Peaky Blinders Season 6 will show ‘the presence of Aunt Polly,’ says Steven Knight

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is coming soon. Avid viewers and fans of Peaky Blinders are left with more questions than answers after the previous season's finale. The upcoming final season will obviously see the returning of Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby, aka Tommy.

The filming for the fifth and the final season has been wrapped up. Almost all the actors are returning in the sixth season. This includes Anya Taylor-Joy (as Gina Gray), Cillian Murphy (as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy), Paul Anderson (Arthur Shelby), Sophie Rundle (Ada Thorne), Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Esme Shelby), Tom Hardy (Alfred "Alfie" Solomons), Ned Dennehy (Charlie Strong), Natasha O'Keeffe (Lizzie Shelby), Finn Cole (Michael Gray) and many more.

But we lost Helen McCrory, who played the character of Polly Gray. She died after a battle with cancer in last April. The actress died at the age of 52. Her tragic death is a huge loss to the production. Cillian Murphy previously told the entire team was 'desperately sad' to film the show's final season without the actress. Now the creator Steven Knight talked about her long-term impact in Peaky Blinders. He also discussed the details of Peaky Blinders Season 6.

"The loss of the human being of Helen, who was such an incredible person… was a great tragedy for audiences," he said.

"We just felt that the energy of Aunt Polly and the energy of Helen persisted throughout the production."

'We hope the series itself will be a testament to Helen' Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight pays tribute to Helen McCrory on #BBCBreakfast following her death last year. The actress played Aunt Polly in the hit series. https://t.co/QOKbotpWxk pic.twitter.com/zFi3lXGGa8 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) January 18, 2022

He also spoke that Aunt Polly will be present in the Peaky Blinders Season 6.

"Peaky will never be without the presence of Aunt Polly,' he said. 'We decided very early on that we needed to push on and that we needed to finish it. We hope that the series will be a testament to Helen."

Cillian Murphy told to Empire Magazine, "What I always feel sad about is that we were about to shoot and then the pandemic happened and we had to stop. If we had shot then, Helen would've been in the show, and that makes me feel sad."

"Steve has managed to keep her very, very present, which I think is a brilliant tribute to Steve and also to Helen. But we couldn't quite fathom it all as we were making it, you know?"

Peaky Blinders season 6 is scheduled to release in 2022 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Stay tuned to get more updates on upcoming Hollywood series.

