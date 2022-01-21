Peaky Blinders Season 6 will ‘go into & beyond the Second World War’

Peaky Blinders Season 6 was announced in January 2021, but fans were a little upset, as it was also announced that the sixth season would be the final season of the series. Then they got the good news! It has been recently announced that there would be a movie on Peaky Blinders after the series is over.

The series creator, Steven Knight revealed that "the story will continue in another form." Knight later clarified that, following the year-long production hiatus, they have decided to produce a movie in place of a seventh television series, with other television series following the Shelby family potentially following.

Moreover, Steven recently revealed that he changed his original plan for the final season of the series. He teases Peaky Blinders Season 6 will bring a more interesting plot to the viewers than they expect.

Steven earlier informed the final batch of Peaky Blinders is not going to feature Second World War. He explained that Peaky Blinders Season 6 will have a time jump of a decade, as Season 5 started in 1929 and World War II started in 1939. However, in a recent interview, the writer admitted he had changed his mind.

He said: "It was always Britain between the wars – how the lesson from one war was not learned and was repeated. It's also the end of empire: we enter the Second World War and by the end of it, there is no empire, really.

"But I… have revised the scope of what it is. It will now go into and beyond the Second World War. Because I just think the energy that is out there in the world for this."

"I want to keep it going, and I want to see how this can progress beyond that," he told Empire.

Meanwhile, ahead of season six, star Cillian Murphy recently teased the tone of the final episodes, telling Rolling Stone UK: "I think it's going to be very intense. The word we keep using is 'gothic.' Yeah, it's going to be heavy!"

This could be a clue for those who are passionately waiting to know who betrayed Thomas Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy) aka Tommy in the previous season. In the previous season, he planned to assassinate Oswald Mosley, and his plan involved the rest of the Shelby family and others who were close to Shelbys. Unfortunately, two people in his favor died before they were able to execute the plan.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is expected to be out on February 2022 on BBC One and BBC iplayer. Stay tuned to get more updates!

Also Read: Peaky Blinders Season 6 will show 'the presence of Aunt Polly,' says Steven Knight