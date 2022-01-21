We have to be responsible: Mohit Raina on representation of cops on screen

Actor Mohit Raina, who plays the role of a cop in second season of ''Bhaukaal'', on Friday said it is essential for creative people to act responsibly with the portrayal of policemen on screen.

The MX Player crime-thriller web series, directed by Jatin Wagle, is inspired by the life of real-life cop Navniet Sekera -- who brought down organised crime syndicates in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

At the virtual press conference of the show, the 39-year-old actor said true and appropriate depiction of policemen in any visual medium is needed.

''There is a commercial angle to it majorly in films of different scale recently. However, the portrayal of cops on screen is an individual choice of the person whoever is making the story.

''Cinema or any visual medium comes with responsibility. We have to be responsible to the forces whenever we depict them,” Raina told reporters at the virtual press conference of the show.

The actor recalled having a conversation with local police personnel during the filming of ''Bhaukaal 2''.

''He had said don’t think you are playing just a character, remember that with this uniform you are our representative towards the entire world and country. We all need to keep that in mind before we portray them in whichever way we want to.'' The actor also said that his all-time favourite cop character is Manoj Bajpayee's Samar Pratap Singh from 1999 movie ''Shool''.

''His performance was incredible'', he added.

Raina, who received praise for his outing in Amazon Prime Video series “Mumbai Diaries 26/11”, said the attempt has been to stay real with “Bhaukaal 2”.

''I stayed in Lucknow for a few days before shooting, interacted with the locals to understand the scenario, and followed what was there in the script and it all helped me. We have tried to keep it realistic and have kept the emotion also real.'' During the press conference, Raina also interacted with the cops from Sadar Bazar Police Station in New Delhi as well as a few others who joined in from various cities across India.

The cops asked Raina about his personal experience with policemen in real life.

The actor replied, ''The police forces have always been there for everyone’s safety. When COVID-19 had hit Mumbai, I remember I was going out for urgent work and saw a local fell down from a bike, the police officer didn’t think about COVID-19 situation, picked up the man and rushed him to the hospital.'' Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Baweja Studios Production, MX Original Series also stars Bidita Bag, Siddhanth Kapoor, the late Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal among others.

''Bhaukaal 2'' started streaming on MX Player from Thursday.

