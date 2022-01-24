Prison School Season 2: Can it get green-lit in 2022? Updates on current status!

Prison School is undeniably a wonderful Japanese manga series that accumulated a huge fan base across the world and received many positive critical reviews. Prison School is directed by Tsutomu Mizushima and created by Akira Hiramoto. The series lovers are hoping that the success of the anime would lead to Prison School Season 2. There are many reasons why the makers might bring back another season.

Prison School Season 2 renewal updates

The much-awaited manga series has not yet been renewed for as season 2, but fans are eagerly waiting for it since its finale in September 2015. A rumor circulated last year in web media that Prison School is coming back with a Season 2. But Prison School Season 2's development updates are yet to be provided. The producer of the debut installment, J.C. Staff Studio is tight-lipped about the renewal of the series.

Meanwhile, Prison School writer Akira Hiramoto is launching a new manga which will start from March 2022. The manga will be serialized in Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine. The title and plot of the new manga are still under wraps, but the magazine reported that the manga could be a romantic comedy.

After the release of Prison School in 2015, director Tsutomu Mizushima and SHIROBAKO were contacted by Naoyuki Uchida, an author of mystery and horror novels, about Prison School Season 2 on Twitter. He commented, "Thanks for watching continuously since SHIROBAKO! I don't know about the 2nd season. I want to do it, but … (embarrassed face emoji)."

At the time, the director told that he was willing to do Prison School Season 2, but it looks like the scenario has changed now. Currently, J.C Staff Studio is concentrating on some new anime projects including 'The Demon Girl Next Door 2-Chōme' and 'The Executioner and Her Way of Life' (releasing in April 2022). 'Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV' and 'Mahō Tsukaini Narenakatta Onna no Ko no Hanashi.' All of them are in the lineup for their 2022 release.

Why creators may want to return with Prison School Season 2?

There are high chances for J.C. Staff Studio to come back with Prison School Season 2. The director Tsutomu Mizushima took 12 episodes from the original manga to make the debut season. The original manga consists of a total of 28 volumes with 277 chapters. Therefore, 200 more chapters are left to create Prison School Season 2 or more seasons.

Additionally, Prison School ended with several cliffhangers. Season 1 mainly focused on the problems and issues of five boys in a girl's school. They got admission to the strictest girl's academies in Tokyo after the school authority had decided to admit boys into their system.

Kiyoshi Fujino, a newly admitted boy, discovered that he and his four friends Takehito Morokuzu, Shingo Wakamoto, Jōji Nezu, and Reiji Andō are the only male students among 1000 girls in the institute.

They receive a final warning as they were caught doing voyeurism in the school's bathing area. Prison School Season 2 would show whether the boys can adjust to the decorum maintained by the institute.

The second season has not been renewed, but it has not been officially canceled either. As mentioned above, the director told that he is willing to do the next installment of the anime series, so fans are hoping to hear positive updates in 2022 regarding Prison School Season 2.

