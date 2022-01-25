My Hero Academia chapter 342 might touch upon Shigaraki’s details (but after a break)

In recent times, Shueisha publication is taking a frequent break. After a week's break, My Hero Academia Chapters 340 and 341 returned on January 16 and January 23, 2022, respectively. But unfortunately, the Shueisha publication is taking another break, and My Hero Academia Chapter 342 will be on hiatus for a week.

The Japanese manga My Hero Academia has been divided into sagas and arcs. The recent series is on its third and last saga, 'The Final Act Saga.' As the manga is approaching its conclusion, mangaka Kohei Horikoshi is working hard on it. This is why he needs a creative break.

Manga Plus informed readers that My Hero Academia chapter 342 will be delayed for a week as Kohei takes a creative break. However, this is especially happening for the manga My Hero Academia, the rest of the Weekly Shonen Jump's serializations will publish in its regular schedule.

Manga Plus also announced that My Hero Academia Chapter 342 will release officially on Sunday, February 6, 2022. The raw scans and leaks usually surface online two days before the release. That means the leaks, scans and spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 342 are expected to be out by Thursday, February 3, 2022.

In the last chapter, Himiko Toga visits her childhood home and remembers her terrible childhood past. She remembers her wired dream to be a little bird and a red sparrow dancing on her stomach. As she leaves, Dabi appears at a nearby window. No wonder she wants to move on. My Hero Academia 342 might show that she is ready to employ her new plan.

On the other side, the Shigaraki is prisoned inside a cave. As the author has taken a break, it seems the upcoming chapters will be detail-oriented. My Hero Academia chapter 342 might also focus on Shigaraki. Toga's story will also be highlighted.

We will update the manga My Hero Academia Chapter 342 title, summary, and break details once the manga leaks are verified by confirmed sources.

If anyone wants to read My Hero Academia's previous chapters, they can get those for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus's official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on Japanese manga.

