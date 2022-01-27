Left Menu

Mouni Roy marries Surah Nambiar in Goa

Earlier in the day, Roy had shared a photo with Nambiar and wrote, Everything HariOm. Om Namah Shivay. Roy and Nambiar have always been tight-lipped about their relationship before they married.


Mouni Roy Image Credit: Instagram / Mouni Roy
Popular actor Mouni Roy on Thursday tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in Goa.

The news of the Roy and Nambiar's marriage was confirmed by TV actor Arjun Bijlani who shared a photo of the couple on his official Instagram page.

''Mr and Mrs Nambiar,'' Bijlani posted.

In the photo, the 36-year-old actor is seen in a red-and-white saree, while Nambiar is dressed in a biege kurta and lungi. According to reports, Roy and Nambiar, an entrepreneur, got married in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony.

The wedding photos of Roy dressed as South Indian bride was also shared by several of her fans and friends on the internet.

On Wednesday, the haldi and mehendi ceremonies were held. Actor Mandira Bedi, who attended the wedding festivities, also shared multiple photos from the ceremony.

''Ecstatic to be with and thrilled for my fav people Mr and Mrs Nambiar !!Beautiful ceremony! I love you @imouniroy @nambiar13,'' she posted on Instagram.

Earlier in the day, Roy had shared a photo with Nambiar and wrote, ''Everything #HariOm. Om Namah Shivay.'' Roy and Nambiar have always been tight-lipped about their relationship before they married.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

