Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to take Indian music to the world and called for bringing in technology in this sector by setting up startups based on music.Speaking at an online event marking the launch of the Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation on the 92nd birth anniversary of the Indian classical vocalist, Modi said technology has entered the world of music in a big way globally.My request to the cultural foundation is that it should focus on two things specifically.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 13:38 IST
Must take Indian music to the world: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to take Indian music to the world and called for bringing in technology in this sector by setting up startups based on music.

Speaking at an online event marking the launch of the Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation on the 92nd birth anniversary of the Indian classical vocalist, Modi said technology has entered the world of music in a big way globally.

''My request to the cultural foundation is that it should focus on two things specifically. We hear about globalisation but its definitions and talk surrounding it is centred around the economy. In today's times of globalisation, it is our responsibility that Indian music makes its mark and has an influence globally,'' he said.

''Indian music has the capacity to revolutionise the depth of the human mind. It also strengthens the experience of the oneness of nature and the divine,'' Modi said. Pointing to the popularity of the International Yoga Day, Modi said the whole world has benefited from this heritage of India.

''Every person in the world has the right to know, understand and learn Indian music and benefit from it. It is our responsibility to fulfil this noble work,'' he said. ''My second suggestion is that when there is an effect of technology on every aspect of life then there should be a revolution of technology and IT in the music sector as well,'' Modi said.

Startups fully dedicated to music should come up in India, he said.

The startups should be based on Indian musical instruments and traditions, Modi stressed.

''Our guru-shishya tradition should be maintained but there should be value addition through technology,'' he added.

Pandit Jasraj passed away in 2020 following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey.

The doyen of Indian classical vocal music was a recipient of various prestigious awards and honours, including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

