Money Heist: Korea to premiere in 2022 and will be followed by a spin-off series in 2023

Netflix's Money Heist (known as La Casa de Papel in Spanish) has ended, but a spin-off show and a South Korean adaptation are already under developed. The Korean adaptation of Money Heist is being directed Kim Hong Sun and will be collaboratively made by BH Entertainment and Content Zium. But the production of the adaptation series has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic in South Korea.

Now Netflix has unveiled more details on the Korean adaption Spanish crime drama, Money Heist in a special teaser video this week including the title of the new show during Netflix's Tudum event.

The Korean remake—is titled "Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area". Squid Game's actor Park HaeSoo will be seen as the main character 'Berlin'. Berlin is one of the most vital characters in the drama. He is a terminally ill jewel thief and Professor's second-in-command and brother.

Actor YooJi Tae will play the infamous role of the Professor. He is joined by famous actors including Jeon Jong Seo (as Tokyo), Lee Won Jong (Moscow), and Kim Yunjin (Woo Jin), Kim Ji Hun (Denver), Jang Yoon Ju (Nairobi), Lee Hyun Woo (Rio), Kim JiHoon (Helsinki), and Lee Kyu Ho (Oslo). Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area will follow a similar storyline as the Spanish original.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area is expected to feature 12 episodes. During the announcement, the upcoming series is promised to breathe new life into the original plot. Fans will be delighted to see a new style of robbery and action "set on the Korean Peninsula."

Earlier in a press statement, Money Heist creator and executive producer ÁlexPina expressed his excitement over the Korean remake. "Korean creators have been developing their own language and audiovisual culture for years," he said. "They have managed, like our series, to go beyond cultural borders and become a point of reference for thousands of viewers around the world, especially among young people."

"That is why I find it fascinating that the world of La Casa De Papel is so attractive to Korean creators as to do an adaptation," Pina added. "The fact that the action is set on the Korean Peninsula also seems to me to be a milestone which I am really delighted about."

The K-drama, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area will premiere in 2022. In November 2021, Netflix announced that it will create a spin-off series titled Berlin, which is set to be released in 2023.

