Wanted to be part of inspiring stories post ‘Pataal Lok', says Ishwak Singh

Actor Ishwak Singh says he decided to do ''Rocket Boys'' series, based on the life of Indian physicists Dr Homi Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai, as he was searching for stories that would deeply inspire the viewers.

Post his successful outing in Amazon show ''Pataal Lok'', in which he starred alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Singh said he was looking to try his hand at real-life stories as he believes that people are able to connect with them more.

''After doing ‘Pataal Lok’ I wanted to be part of something that is inspiring. This show is so inspiring. What makes me happy about ‘Rocket Boys’ is we are bringing out the story of fathers of Indian science. It is going to be awareness. It is so enriching,'' the actor told PTI in an interview.

Described as a tribute to the legends of India’s space adventure, the SonyLIV series is created by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Siddharth Roy Kapur's company Roy Kapur Films and is directed by debutante director Abhay Pannu.

In “Rocket Boys”, Singh stars as Dr Sarabhai, the founder of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), while actor Jim Sarbh plays the role of Dr Bhabha, regarded as Father of India's nuclear programme.

Singh said he felt it was about time that the stories of the two Indian science geniuses are presented to the world.

At the core of “Rocket Boys”, Singh said, there is an inspiring tale about two humans and their undying spirit.

''Human stories inspire people. This is a very human story. I saw it as a great opportunity where we are discussing science and technology that is of significance to us, how it has touched and improved our lives significantly and is about these two people who laid the foundation,'' Singh said.

''As you dwell deep and get into the skin of the character, you realise these two were honourable men with limited means but they created so much out of that while fighting against the odds and achieved what they wanted to. They had an amazing spirit,” he added.

Singh, who was last seen in Prime Video’s anthology “Unpaused”, revealed that he bagged the role of Dr Sarabhai in the series after an audition.

As the country was reeling under the pandemic-indeuced lockdown the discussions about the show happened virtually, he added.

The actor said that he had read about Dr Bhabha and Dr Sarabhai in his school textbooks but the show allowed him to have a closer look at their lives.

''Once I got the part, I started reading about his (Dr Sarabhai) personal, professional achievements, read a lot of books, like a biography on him. I also read book on ISRO and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), and it gave me a good sense of his role in the world of Indian space and research, the challenges he faced and how he handled them. The most inspiring thing is to never give up.'' Singh credited the makers for coming up with a well-written script, besides providing the actors the required material to read.

''It is not a singular job, it is a collaboration between co-actors and makers. The writing has been done with great deal of research and it covers important aspects of their lives,'' he added.

Talking about the changes the success of his last show, ''Pataal Lok'', brought in his career, Singh said he decided to his choose his projects wisely, instead of going on a signing spree.

''For me, a project needs to feel right and I need to believe in the subject. It is important to wait and take up work that you believe in and stand for as it is not a singular thing. It is a team work with writing, acting and direction, all three needs to complement each other.

''The industry has been fair if they see that if you bring something to the table, they welcome you with open arms. Once you establish your skill set and what you represent, then you get the kind of work you believe in. And that is happening,'' the actor, who also starred in movies such as ''Raanjhanaa”, “Aligarh” and “Veere Di Wedding'', said.

Up next, Singh will be seen in an upcoming spy-thriller film, titled ''Berlin'' with Aparthsakti Khurana. ''I am very happy that my career has taken that direction. My job is autonomous and I have the choice but unless someone has the faith in me, I wouldn’t be able to do it. I am fortunate that filmmakers think I can fit in different parts and do justice to it. It is a good sign and I am quite grateful for that.'' ''Rocket Boys” also starring Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles, is set to stream on SonyLIV on February 4.

