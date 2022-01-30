Salman Khan congratulates Katrina Kaif on her wedding to Vicky Kaushal during 'Bigg Boss 15' finale

Left Menu

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Sunday congratulated his co-star and ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif on her wedding with Vicky Kaushal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 21:09 IST
Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Sunday congratulated his co-star and ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif on her wedding with Vicky Kaushal. During today's episode of the 'Big Boss 15' season finale, the 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor said, "Katrina, shaadi mubarak ho," following Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik's performance on Katrina's song 'Chikni Chameli'.

Katrina got married to actor Vicky Kaushal in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, following which the two returned to Mumbai after enjoying a romantic honeymoon, which reports suggested was in the Maldives. The season finale of 'Bigg Boss 15 has been a two-part episode, with the first part already aired yesterday on January 29 on Colors TV, where Rashmi Desai had been evicted.

Today's episode also has a special tribute for late actor Sidharth Shukla, who was the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner. Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman has movies like follow up of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' along with the 'Tiger 3' sequel, which also stars Katrina in the lead. He recently also showcased his singing and dancing skills in his new song 'Dance With Me'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

