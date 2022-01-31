Comedy was most preferred TV genre among Fire TV consumers in India in 2021

Amazon India has released the Fire TV Streaming Trends for 2021, revealing detailed insights on content consumption across its streaming media devices in the country.

According to the 2021 streaming trends, Comedy was the most preferred TV genre among Fire TV consumers, with "Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah" being the most searched TV show on Fire TV devices.

Below are some of the Amazon Fire TV streaming trends 2021:

Customers spent nearly 4 hours each day watching content on their Fire TV devices in 2021, up from 3 hours per day as compared to 2020.

1 out of every 4 Fire TV customers added or upgraded to newer, faster versions of Fire TV devices.

1 in 3 Fire TV customers said farewell to a cable or DTH connection.

Customers interacted with Alexa on an average of once every 4 seconds on Fire TV devices.

Fire TV Stick was among the top 10 most popular products on Amazon.in during Prime Day and Amazon Great Indian Festival.

35% of customers gifted or shared Fire TV devices with their friends and families

Most streamed movies/shows on Prime Video

Shershaah, Sherni, Sardar Udham were the most streamed Hindi movies on Prime Video on Amazon Fire TV devices.

Most streamed Indian show - The Family Man Season 2

Most streamed international show - The Wheel of Time

Gaming and Fitness

Games on Fire TV devices emerged as another favourite for Indian customers

Customers increased their streaming hours of Yoga and Fitness apps by 15% versus last year.