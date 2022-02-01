One Piece chapter 1040 release, predictions & more!

The fight between Emperor of the Sea Kaidou and the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates Luffy will continue in One Piece Chapter 1040. Mangaka Eiichiro Oda has provided several hints on the plot for the upcoming installment.

We will see an intense fight between Kaidou and Luffy; however, the victory of Luffy is certain. But when and how it will happen is yet unknown.

The raw scans would surface two to three days before its release. This means fans can expect the initial spoilers within February 3, as it comes before raw scans. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Lastly, we saw Onigashima the castle is completely on fire. Fukurokuju started to burn; however, Raizou covered the flame. Fukurokuju asked Raizou to release Jutsu; otherwise, both of them will die, but he burns in pain without listening to Fukurokuju.

The medicine has worked on Zoro, and he is absolutely fine. Meanwhile, a strange person arrives and informs about a gigantic mysterious shadow. Seemingly, the shadow belongs to Zunisha, but the truth will be made clear in the upcoming chapter.

Kaidou vs. Straw Hat Pirates Luffy battle will be continued in the last chapters. Probably, One Piece manga chapter 1040 will also plot on the Five Star Elders, Gorosei. We saw in Chapter 1037, Gorousei are discussing how to catch the pillar of the Straw Hats Pirates, Nicco Robin. They are also talking about the Devil Fruit, which has been given another name.

On the other side, Yamato's story is also unsolved. We could know more about his mission, Orochi and Komurasaki in Chapter 1040 of the manga. There are several possibilities of getting the backstory of Kaidou. These flashbacks will also show more on the Joy Boy. Kaidou will recognize Luffy and predict he deserves to be a 'Joy Boy.'

These all are the predictions. We will get back with the spoilers and the Raw Scans as soon as it comes. We would advise all fans to read One Piece after it gets released on official platforms. The Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1040 is set to be released on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

