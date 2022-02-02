Left Menu

Shilpa Shetty shares love-filled birthday message for Shamita Shetty

As actor Shamita Shetty, who has gained many fans from her participation in 'Bigg Boss 15', turned a year older on Wednesday, her sister and actor Shilpa Shetty penned a love-filled message on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-02-2022 08:34 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 08:34 IST
Shilpa Shetty shares love-filled birthday message for Shamita Shetty
Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As actor Shamita Shetty, who has gained many fans from her participation in 'Bigg Boss 15', turned a year older on Wednesday, her sister and actor Shilpa Shetty penned a love-filled message on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa, 46, shared a video montage of heartwarming pictures with Shamita, 43, also featuring their family and friends.

In the caption, she wrote, "This is how I want to see u always... HAPPY! Wishing you all that and more, my Tunki... my tigress. May this birthday unfold many happy surprises and may all your incredible dreams manifest into reality. Love you and sooo proud of you! Have a great year, my jaan, and may you be blessed with abundance always." Shilpa, former 'Bigg Boss' host, had constantly supported her sister throughout her journey on the reality show.

Shamita, who was one of the strongest contestants of 'Bigg Boss 15', made it to the top 5 of the reality show and took the fourth spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to death globally - expert panel; China's most-used COVID shots effective against Delta variant-study and more

Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to dea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022