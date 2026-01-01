New Year Begins with Vibrant Celebrations and Natural Challenges in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu ushered in 2026 with spirited celebrations across beaches and public spaces, accompanied by prayers at temples. Despite heavy rain marking the year's beginning, the state exhibited a positive outlook for future triumphs, as echoed in New Year Greetings by Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin.

In response to the festivities, the Greater Chennai Police mobilized substantial resources, deploying 19,000 personnel and 1,500 home guards, and set up checks at numerous locations. Celebrations were regulated, with bans on some beach activities and loud music, ensuring public safety amid the exuberance.

Despite cloudy skies disappointing those at Kanyakumari, crowds gathered to view the first sunrise. With drone surveillance and horse-mounted patrols enhancing security, Tamil Nadu showcased its vibrant culture through midnight events and temple gatherings, blending faith and festivities as thousands flocked to renowned temples and celebrated along the East Coast Road.

