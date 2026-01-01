Global New Year Celebrations: From Fireworks to Firelight

From Sydney to Paris and New York City, the world welcomed the new year with a mixture of high-energy fireworks and reflective commemorations. While places like Times Square were illuminated by dazzling displays and music performances, other regions marked the occasion more quietly.

In Rio de Janeiro, celebrations filled Copacabana Beach despite high tides. Meanwhile, Sydney's festivities were overseen by heightened security following recent events. Hong Kong and Indonesia held subdued celebrations in the wake of devastating local tragedies.

Across Europe, traditional fireworks lit landmarks, while some cities opted for quieter displays to accommodate children and pets. In Gaza, a hopeful new year sentiment resonated amidst ongoing conflict. From peace wishes to acts of defiance, cultures united in their unique ways to embrace 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)