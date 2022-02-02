Sunil Grover undergoes heart surgery, doing 'fine'

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 16:01 IST
Popular actor-comedian Sunil Grover is on the road to recovery following heart surgery, hospital sources said Wednesday.

The 44-year-old was admitted to the city's Asian Heart Institute last week and underwent the medical procedure on January 27.

''He had heart surgery and the patient is absolutely fine now. He should be discharged soon. We can't divulge any more information about his health,'' the hospital source said.

Grover is known for his appearances on ''Comedy Nights with Kapil'' and ''The Kapil Sharma Show''.

Last year, he featured on the Prime Video series ''Tandav'' and the ZEE5 comedy series ''Sunflower''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

