Dragon Ball Super Chapter 81: Can Goku figure out a way to defeat Gas?

The world's one of the most popular manga Dragon Ball Super is going to release Chapter 81, which will reveal a new form of Gas, the major villain of Granolah. Japanese manga Dragon Ball Super became highly popular and garnered mostly positive reviews. The manga follows a monthly schedule.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 81 is scheduled for release on Saturday, February 27, 2022. The newest chapter of the manga will depict an intense fight between Granolah and Gas. The only person who can bit Gas is Goku. It looks like Goku will figure out the way to defeat Gas.

In the last few chapters we learned, Heeters Oil, Maki, and Gas arrive to kill Granolah, Monaito, Goku and Vegeta. Gas wants to be the strongest warrior in the universe, through a wish made to the Cerealian Dragon.

Gas easily defeats Granolah and Goku as Vegeta goes to retrieve a Senzu bean. Vegeta feeds the bean to Granolah, who confronts Gas, fighting him evenly. After Granolah lands a critical blow to Gas, Elec arrives and removes Gas' pendant that was suppressing his powers. Gas goes crazy and loses control, beating down Granolah, Vegeta and even hits Oil, Maki. Through Elec's instructions, Gas regains control of himself, ready to finish off Granolah and the others.

Meanwhile, Gas's transformation takes place. It is quite different from Gas's normal looks since becoming the universe's strongest warrior. But Granolah uses a cloning technique to hit back, but it does not hurt Gas much. With just one hit, all the clones are destroyed. But While Gas is killing the clones, Granolah prepares a powerful blow and unleashes the punch.

When Oil and Maki see this, they run to save their comrades. However, Gas becomes stronger and takes a new form. Monaito reveals that the same thing happened earlier, during Gas's clashes with Bardock. But he didn't reveal why and how Bardock won against Gas at the end. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 81 could go on the flashback Burdock and Gas's battle.

In Dragon Ball Super Chapter 80, Gas defeats Granolah and he is the strongest warrior right now. Besides, Goku is tired to deal with Gas at the moment. Although there are chances for Vegeta who still has the magic beans, and he will give them to Goku. After recovering, Goku enters a combat Ultra Instinct state. However, after hearing Burdock's story from Monaito, Goku may find a way out to diminish Gas in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 81.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 81 is one of the anticipated chapters fans are ardently waiting for. Let's see how the fight progresses and who will be called the strongest warriors of the universe.

It will be available in English and Spanish through both web and mobile applications. Fans can follow VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms to read the chapters. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

