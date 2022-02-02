NFL-Washington chooses Commanders as new name
Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 18:55 IST
The National Football League's Washington Football Team said on Wednesday they will now be called the Commanders following a lengthy review on how best to replace an original name that was widely seen as a racial slur against Native Americans.
The team, amid calls for racial justice and a threatened loss of sponsors, dropped its longstanding previous name Redskins in mid-2020 following a years-long campaign from critics.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Americans
- Washington Football Team
- Commanders
- Native
Advertisement
ALSO READ
White House says Americans deserve to see where lawmakers stand on voting rights
Americans strongly oppose aid to Afghanistan, fear money landing in Taliban's hands: Poll
Over half of Americans tired of pandemic, considering infection inevitable: Poll
Storm threatens millions of Americans with heavy snow, high-speed winds on US East Coast
Biden says 14.5 mln Americans have signed up for health insurance since November