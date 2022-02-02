NFL-Washington chooses Commanders as new name

The National Football League's Washington Football Team said on Wednesday they will now be called the Commanders following a lengthy review on how best to replace an original name that was widely seen as a racial slur against Native Americans.

The team, amid calls for racial justice and a threatened loss of sponsors, dropped its longstanding previous name Redskins in mid-2020 following a years-long campaign from critics.

